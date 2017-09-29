Woman who accused Bragg of battery pleads guilty in case

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A woman who reported being punched and shoved by a former University of Kansas basketball player has pleaded guilty to battering him.

Nineteen-year-old Saleeha Soofi alleged in December 2016 that former player Carlton Bragg hit her while they were at a party. Bragg was charged with misdemeanor battery but the charges were dropped when surveillance video show Soofi was the aggressor.

Soofi was granted diversion in June, which included abstaining from alcohol and recreational drugs. But she was charged later in the summer with driving under the influence, possessing a controlled substance and refusing a preliminary breath test.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Soofi pleaded guilty last week to the original battery charge. She was sentenced to six months of probation.

Bragg transferred this summer to Arizona State University.