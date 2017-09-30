Commissioner’s office encourages voter registration

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Commissioner of Elections is encouraging residents to ensure their voter registration is current.

Shawnee County Commissioner Andrew Howell said his office is holding a voter registration drive September 30 and October 1. The registration drive is happening at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on September 30, and 12 to 6 p.m. on October 1.

The Election Commissioner encourages voters to ensure their registration is current before the registration deadline prior to the November 7 General Election. The deadline to register to vote in the November election is Tuesday, October 17. This year, the General Election is for governing body positions, school board positions, Sherwood Improvement District Directors and Drainage District Directors.

There will be a similar event planned for the TSCPL the weekend of October 13-15.