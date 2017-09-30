K-State President: Racial scandals did not cause decline in enrollment

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The president of Kansas State University said that racial scandals on campus are not responsible for the drop in enrollment. The Kansas Board of Regents announced Friday that college enrollment dropped across the state. K-State saw a 4.1 percent drop. This is the third year in a row registration has gone down.

This comes after the campus has suffered multiple scandals. In September 2016, two K-State students posted a photo on Snapchat wearing “black face” and using the n-word. In May, a noose was found hanging from a tree on campus.

Most recently, white supremacist flyers were found posted on campus earlier this month. Still, Kansas State President Richard Myers said he doesn’t believe it has affected enrollment.

“Our principals here are well articulated. People know them,” Myers said. “For the most part people live them, so no I don’t think that has an impact at all.”

Along with the racial scandals, there is also a rapist targeting students. In July, Riley County and Lawrence Police announced they were looking for a man who they believe is responsible for 14 rapes over the past 17 years.

Daneisha Abercrombie is a senior at K-State and thinks that scandals like these definitely affect whether students choose to come to Manhattan.

“You add in a rapist and I don’t know about other people, but that’s like one of my biggest fears,” Abercrombie said. “So you add that to the racial slurs part and that totally, like, goes against everything that we say we are. Why would you want to come here?”

However, there are other factors. K-State Student Body President Jack Ayres pointed out that more Kansas teens are simply deciding not to go to college.

“Obviously tuition is going to be a concern for students and cost is going to be a concern,” Ayres said. “But at the end of the day we need to be doing a better job of explaining and selling that.”

K-State is not alone. Pittsburg State University and Emporia State University both saw an over two percent drop this year. On the other hand, Wichita State University, Fort Hays State University and the University of Kansas all saw an increase in enrollment.