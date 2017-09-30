Rape reported at Washburn University residence hall

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Washburn University Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that occurred at one of the school’s residence halls.

According to Washburn University Police, the rape happened early Saturday morning in Lincoln Hall.

Police said the suspect was known to the victim and they have contacted both parties.

Chris Enos, Chief of Police for the Washburn University Police Department told KSNT News another rape occurred 3 weeks ago in the same residence hall.

He said that sexual assault and Saturday’s sexual assault are unrelated.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and there is nothing to indicate any threat to the campus community.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Washburn University Police Department at 785-670-1153.