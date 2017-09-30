Robinson boil water advisory recinded

By Published:

ROBINSON, Kan. (KSNT) – After eight days, the city of Robinson in Brown County no longer has to boil its water.

Saturday afternoon the Kansas Department of Health and Environment rescinded the boil water advisory for the city.

KDHE officials issued the advisory because of a line break that resulted in a loss of pressure in the system.

Officials say testing samples indicate no evidence of contamination, and that all other conditions that put the system under risk of contamination have now been resolved.

