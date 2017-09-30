Slight rain chances for this weekend

Some spotty sprinkles will continue to move to the northeast this morning. Our western areas will hold onto a slight chance of rain for today. Otherwise, you can expect another day under a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will pick up out of the south and southeast at about 10 to 15 mph, to go along with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Increasing cloud cover will be case as day turns to night tonight. Scattered rain chances roll back into Northeast Kansas beginning overnight tonight. Most of the rain looks to wrap up by early tomorrow afternoon. Then, it will be a day of transition as skies will gradually clear with temperatures hovering near 80 degrees. Sunday will be the breeziest day of the weekend though with sustained southerly winds at about 15 to 25 mph.

Some of our western areas could be clipped by some more rain late Sunday into Monday morning. Otherwise, Monday will see more sunshine than cloud cover. That additional sunshine and more breezy southerly winds will start off the new work and school week on a wamrer note with low to mid 80s.

More 80 degree weather is expected for Tuesday, as well. Beyond Tuesday, our next weather maker is set to move in by midweek. Not only will that give us scattered shower and storm chances, but also bump temperatures back down into the 70s for the second half of next week.