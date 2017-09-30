Spokesman for K-State, Steve Logback, dies

By Published:
Kansas State Wildcats

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Steve Logback, a spokesman for Kansas State University, has died.

Jeff Morris, vice president for marketing and communications, confirmed to KSNT News on Saturday that Logback passed away September 28. Morris said his passing is a tremendous loss for the community, Kansas State University and the Logback family.

“A bright light has gone out in the K-State family,” Morris said.

According to the Manhattan Mercury, the 49-year-old served as K-State’s associate vice president of marketing and communications since April 2012.

The Mercury said Logback was active in the Manhattan community. He served as a past president and board member of the Manhattan Boys and Girls Club and the Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s