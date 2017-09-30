Spokesman for K-State, Steve Logback, dies

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Steve Logback, a spokesman for Kansas State University, has died.

Jeff Morris, vice president for marketing and communications, confirmed to KSNT News on Saturday that Logback passed away September 28. Morris said his passing is a tremendous loss for the community, Kansas State University and the Logback family.

“A bright light has gone out in the K-State family,” Morris said.

According to the Manhattan Mercury, the 49-year-old served as K-State’s associate vice president of marketing and communications since April 2012.

The Mercury said Logback was active in the Manhattan community. He served as a past president and board member of the Manhattan Boys and Girls Club and the Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club.