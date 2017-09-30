Woman sues over wrong diagnosis, surgery

SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas woman’s lawsuit claims she underwent a complex surgery at the University of Kansas Hospital for a cancer diagnosis that proved to be wrong, but she was never told of the mistake.

The Kansas City Star reports that Wendy Berner’s lawsuit says the Shawnee woman learned about the wrong diagnosis in a business publication’s report about the mistake and alleged cover-up efforts.

Berner was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and had surgery in September 2015 to remove several organs.

The lawsuit names Meenakshi Singh, the doctor who misdiagnosed Berner, surgeon Timothy Schmitt, the hospital and other entities.

Attorneys for the university, Singh and Schmitt have disputed allegations of medical malpractice and cover-up. A hospital spokesman says in a statement that patient care is the hospital’s top priority.