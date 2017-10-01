17-year-old Missouri student takes own life at school

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KSNT) – The Lee’s Summit Police Department is investigating an incident at a local school after a student took her own life Friday.

On Sept. 29, emergency crews were called to Lee’s Summit North High School around 7:50 a.m. on a report of a student who had attempted to harm themselves. Police said when crews arrived on scene, they were told that the student was in an area on the second floor and that students nearby heard a single gun shot.

The school was placed on lockdown within minutes of the incident. Students were then dismissed from school for the day shortly after.

The student was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said that student died shortly after arriving at the hospital as a result of her injuries. Police later said the student was a 17-year-old senior at the high school.