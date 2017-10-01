3 dead, 2 injured in downtown Lawrence shooting

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Lawrence Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Police said it happened around 1:30 near the area of 11 and Massachusetts Street. Police said they heard multiple gunshots in the area. When they arrived, they encountered a large crowd and several victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Three of the victims have sustained fatal injuries. Two victims are being treated at area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers are seeking assistance in identifying the suspect(s) involved. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Lawrence Police or Crime Stoppers.