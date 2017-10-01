Breezy start to the week, rounds of rain looming

Some spotty showers will continue to sweep through Northeast Kansas this morning. That isolated rain chance looks to wrap up by no later than early thisafternoon. Then, it will be a day of transition as skies will partially clear with temperatures hovering near 80 degrees. Stronger winds are on tap for today though, with sustained southerly winds at about 15 to 20 mph.

Some of our western and northern areas could be clipped by some more rain late Sunday into Monday morning. The bulk of that rain chance will stay well off to the north of Kansas though. Otherwise, Monday will see more sunshine than cloud cover. That additional sunshine and more breezy southerly winds will start off the new work and school week on a warmer note with low to mid 80s. Winds will be the strongest on Monday with sustained winds at 15 to 25 mph, and gusts could exceed 30 mph at times.

More 80 degree weather is expected for Tuesday, to go along with a mix of sun and clouds for the first half of the day. Increasing rain chances will be the case for the second half of Tuesday. We won’t shake the rain chances through the rest of the week with rounds of rain periodically mixing in. Otherwise that rain will help bump temperatures back down into the 70s for the second half of next week.