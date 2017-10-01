Friends remember local man killed in Lawrence shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. – (KSNT) Two friends of a man killed by a shooting in Lawrence shared how they will remember him. The shooting happened at the intersection of 11th and Massachusetts Street in Lawrence.

It took the lives of 22-year-old Leah Brown from Shawnee, 20-year-old Colwin Henderson from Topeka, and 24-year-old Tremel Dean from Topeka.

Khalil Austin has been a friend of Colwin Henderson’s since middle school. He wants others to know Henderson was a friend he could always depend on.

“He was actually a good person,” Austin said. “He had my back about anything.”

Austin said Henderson was an easy person to love.

“Positive guy, just always a loveable guy,” Austin said. “He always had a great smile. He’s a great man overall.”

Brendan Grame is another of Henderson’s friends from grade school. He remembers Henderson as a loving father.

“He was great with his daughter,” Austin said. “From what I’ve seen, every time I was around him. He just, he showed her off. He was showing her the right things that she needed to know in life.”

Austin said he’s grateful for the time he spent with Henderson.

“I’m glad he was my best friend and my brother,” Austin said.

Police are still searching for the shooter who killed Henderson, Brown and Dean and wounded two others.