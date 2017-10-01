Jacob Ewing takes plea deal in last-minute trial

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Jacob Ewing made pleas in a last-minute hearing on Friday that convicted him in the attempted rape case and a case of sexual exploitation of a child, according to the Topeka Capital-Journal.

The Topeka Capital-Journal said Jacob Ewing, 22, of Holton, made a guilty plea to attempted rape and no contest to one count of exploitation of a child.

Ewing was sentenced September 1 to 330 months in prison for rape, criminal sodomy and battery. He was ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and to pay more than $100,000 in restitution.

Ewing was found guilty on June 30 of two counts of rape, four counts of aggravated criminal sodomy and two counts of aggravated battery. The trial stemmed from two incidents involving separate women, who were 18 and 21 years old. He was also acquitted during a trial in April of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl when he was 19.