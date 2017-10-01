Kansas Air National Guard sends tanker to Puerto Rico

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Air National Guard is sending a tanker to Puerto Rico on Sunday in response to Hurricane Maria.

The 190th Air Refueling Wing will be sending one KC-135 stratotanker and three crew members. They will first travel to New York and then head to Puerto Rico.

“The Kansas National Guard is always ready to respond when needed,” said Dan Skoda, vice wing commander, 190th Air Refueling Wing. “We look forward to being able to help in any capacity we can in Puerto Rico.”

The stratotanker, in addition to its refueling mission, also can be used to transport passengers and cargo.