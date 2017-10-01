Lawrence sees rise in deadly shootings

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The city of Lawrence saw an increase in shootings from the beginning of September to the start of October.

In the city’s most recent shooting on Sunday, Oct. 1, three people were killed and two were taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Police identified the victims as Leah Elizabeth Brown, 22, of Shawnee, Colwin Lynn Henderson, 20, and Tremel Dupree Dean, 24, both of Topeka. The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in downtown Lawrence in the area of 11 & Massachusetts Street – an area heavily populated with bars and restaurants.

On Friday, Sept. 22, Lawrence Police were called to a shooting at Playerz Sports Bar located at 1910 Haskell Avenue. A 33-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries in that shooting. A 1-year-old girl was killed the same day in north Lawrence. Police say the shooting was accidental, although they have not released the details of what happened.

On Sept. 20, one person was sent to an area hospital after being shot in the 100 block of North Michigan Street. Police received multiple calls regarding gunshots in the area. One caller reported a red passenger vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed. When an officer located the car and went to investigate,the driver fled and a chase began. The pursuit ended in Leavenworth County and three people were arrested.

Just one day before that, police responded to the 2000 block of W. 27th on Sept. 19 for reports of another shooting. Bryce Holladay, 26, of Lawrence was found dead in a home there. Steven Drake III was charged with first-degree murder on Sept. 21 in the shooting of Holladay.

On Sept 2, Cameron Hooks, 23, of Lenexa, was shot and killed at the Motel 6 located at 1130 North 3rd Street. Shawn Kariem Smith Jr., 18, of Kansas City, Missouri, was booked into the Douglas County Jail on charges related to the murder. He was arrested by Kansas City, Missouri Police on a probable cause warrant for first degree murder, aggravated assault, and two counts of aggravated battery. Tyrone Carvin, 19, of Kansas City, Kansas was also charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting.

Police ask anyone with information regarding these crimes to contact the Lawrence Police Department at (785) 832-7509 or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County.