Two women turn loss into triumph

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — October is National Infant Loss Awareness Month.

Two local moms were hard at work Sunday night putting together an event that shines a light on this unthinkable situation. They say it’s something one too many area families have found themselves in.

The goal of the two women is to turn tragedy into triumph.

“After my son passed, I had two ways to look at it,” Carrie Steinle said. “It could either consume me, or I could turn it into something good.”

And that’s exactly what these two moms, Carrie and Samantha Glenn, are doing with a SIDS and infant loss walk. They’re honoring their sons and hundreds of other local kids.

“It’s really hard to heal from something like this,” Glenn said. “It can take lots and lots of time.”

The pair is hosting their event with no registration fee and say it will be kept as light-hearted as possible, while honoring area kids.

“We will be doing a first lap together,” Glenn said. “Then there will be a memorial balloon release in which we will read off the royal names of our angels who have been lost way too soon.”

The women say those who have experienced this are invited to “come as your are” to find support and leave knowing you’re not in this alone.

“Nobody really knows what you’re going through, but they can see how you feel,” Steinle said. “If you can see how somebody feels, then you can help them with that closure process of that comfort process and that’s what we’re here to do.”

The walk will be held Saturday morning at the Hayden High School track.