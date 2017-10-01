Vintage Toy Buying Show comes to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — America’s Toy Scout, Joel Magee made a stop in Topeka for his Vintage Toy Buying Show.

The show is at the Topeka Hampton Inn, located near SW Huntoon and Wanamaker Road.

Collectibles and childhood toys of all types are on display. For those who are looking to sell their items, Magee will offer on-the-spot cash payments for popular toys from the 20th Century and earlier.

Magee has has been doing this for the past 30 years and has hosted over 300 toy-buying shows.

This all started when he found his old G.I. Joe lunchbox at a flea market.

“It brought me back my childhood memories and I was on a mission to find all my childhood toys,” Magee said. “Then after that, all my friends and everybody else kind of said, ‘Well look for this for us too.’ And all of a sudden I’m looking for toys for everybody.”

Magee has traveled all over the country, but often refers to where he got his start in Sioux City, Iowa.

Admission and parking to the show is free.

The show will run from 9:30 to 5:00 Sunday and Monday.

For toy or doll questions or for more information about show, CLICK HERE.