1 injured in Manhattan fire

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — The Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched at 8:20 Monday evening to 415 Walters Drive Apartment for a report of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews found an apartment building with smoke and visible flames on the first floor. The fire was contained within 10 minutes.

A total of 19 firefighters responded with six firetrucks with the last units still on scene just before 10:30. One person was transported to Via Christi by Riley County EMS for injuries related to the fire.

Two dwelling units in the building were unable to be occupied overnight. The building is a 12-unit two-story apartment building. The estimated loss to contents is $5,000 and $10,000 to the structure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.