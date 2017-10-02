Arrest made in Delia burglary and car theft

DELIA, Kan. (KSNT) – A St. Mary’s man was arrested Friday following an investigation of an alleged burglary and car theft.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Curt Vandevelde, 45, of St. Mary’s, was arrested for an alleged burglary of a residence and theft of a 2007 Honda Odyssey minivan that occurred on September 7, south of Delia. The Honda Odyssey was later recovered by Oklahoma authorities in Edmond, Oklahoma.

On Sept. 12, the Holton Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Vandevelde in Holton for allegedly attempting to sell stolen goods. Investigators recovered property from the suspect believed to be connected to the Delia burglary. Investigators also obtained photos believed to be Vandevelde driving the Honda Odyssey in southern Kansas.

Authorities said at the time of the most recent arrest, Vandevelde was still being held in the Jackson County Jail on his previous charges and is believed to have committed multiple burglaries in Jackson County.