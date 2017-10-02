Blood Center May Help Vegas Shooting Victims

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local blood center may provide blood for victims of the concert massacre in Las Vegas. The Community Blood Center in Topeka provided blood to emergency stricken areas like Florida and Houston following the hurricanes.

The center can’t send blood to Las Vegas unless it also has enough to meet local needs. The Community Blood Center manager, Cindy Kerns, said regular donors allow the center to supply blood after emergencies.

“The only way that we can help other communities is if we are able to meet the needs of our communities first,” she said. “And then if so, if they need help, then absolutely we will send what we can.”

Daniel Kaufman donates blood every few months. He said he does it simply because he has blood other people need. He encourages people to donate blood.

“It’s not bad at all,” Kaufman said. “It actually goes pretty quick. So I’d come in and do it, if I wasn’t doing it already.”

The Community Blood Center supplies blood to about 55 local hospitals. It needs to collect about 500 pints of blood each day just to meet the needs of patients in those hospitals.