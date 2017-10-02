Brownback orders flags lowered in response to Las Vegas shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Sam Brownback has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff from sun-up to sun-down.

According to a press release from Brownback’s office, this order comes after the terrorist shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday. Officials said Monday at least 58 people are confirmed dead and over 500 injured.

“The purposeful act of terror inflicted upon concert-goers in Las Vegas is an unspeakable demonstration of evil,” said Governor Brownback. “Mary and I and the people of Kansas are shocked, horrified, and grieving for everyone who is affected. We send our love and prayers to those suffering, and we will continue to pray because the healing process is only beginning.”

Flags across the state will remain at half-staff from October 2 through October 6.

 

 

 

 

 

