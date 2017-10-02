Decision expected in state school funding lawsuit

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Supreme Court will release an opinion on Monday regarding Gannon v. State of Kansas.

The lawsuit, filed in 2010 by a group of parents and students in the Shawnee Mission school district, argued that limits imposed by state law on local authority to raise and spend money on local schools violate the U.S. Constitution.

The state’s Supreme Court threatened to close schools at the start of the 2016 school year if the legislative and executive branches didn’t modify the block-grant funding formula to fairly distribute funds among rich/poor districts.

We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.