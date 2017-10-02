Federal award one of largest competitive grants ever received by KSDE

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas received a $27 million federal grant to help create comprehensive literacy programs at schools across the state.

The Kansas State Department of Education said Monday the grant is one of the largest competitive grants it has ever received. The Kansas Striving Readers Comprehensive Literacy Initiative will be funded by the award from the U.S. Department of Education. The initiative will offer districts/consortia meeting specific criteria an opportunity to apply for funds from the grant. Districts have to serve at least 5,000 students in order to apply individually. Districts that serve fewer than 5,000 students may apply as part of a consortium.

Eight districts or consortia will be selected from the applications and funded at a little over $1 million per year for three years, according Dr. Suzy Myers, project director for the initiative and an education program consultant for KSDE.

KSDE is required to subgrant at least 95 percent of the funds to districts/consortia across Kansas. The subgrantees must serve children from economically-disadvantaged households, English learners and students with disabilities. KSDE will be able to subgrant more than 96 percent of the funds, Myers said.

The remaining funds will pay for a full-time education program consultant and administrative assistant at KSDE to administer the program at the state level, as well as an external evaluation team to monitor its progress and impact.