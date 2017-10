TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – In wake of the tragedy in Las Vegas, President Donald Trump is asking the nation to keep those affected in thoughts and prayers.

The President ordered this morning that all flags be lowered at half-staff.

It’s a way to honor and remember those that were wounded or lives that were lost in the attack.

Places across the Capital City have already lowered their flags. Those included the State Capitol, Kansas State Offices and Topeka City Hall.