Geary County Man Sentenced in Kidnapping, Death of Junction City Woman

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Drexel A. Woody, 27, of Geary County, was sentenced Monday to 16 years in federal prison for taking part in the kidnapping of a Junction City woman who was killed during the abduction, said U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Woody lived on Fort Riley at the time of the crime and pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping resulting in death. The body of Amanda Clemons, 24, of Junction City, was found in Feb. 2014 in Geary County, Kan.

In Woody’s plea, he admitted that on Feb. 7, 2014 he and some of the co-defendants met Clemons, who was a prostitute, at a hotel in Junction City and kidnapped her.

The co-defendants are listed as:

Larry L. Anderson of Manhattan, Kan. – sentenced to 336 months.

Marryssa M. Middleton of Fort Riley, Kan. – sentenced to 336 months.

Shantrell D. Woody of Fort Riley Kan. – set for sentencing Nov. 20.

Christopher Pugh of Junction City, Kan. – set for sentencing Oct. 10.

According to Beal, the defendants beat Clemons in retribution for comments she made on social media. During the beating, the defendants demanded Clemons pay $300. They took her to another hotel room in an unsuccessful attempt to get the money, after which they transported her to the Woody residence on Fort Riley.

While at the Woody residence, the defendants allowed Clemons to call her young son and her mother. Her mother realized she was in danger and called Junction City Police. Fearing arrest, Woody along with Anderson and Middleton took Clemons to a bridge in a remote part of Geary County, where Anderson and Middleton resumed the beating and attacked her with a knife. Clemons broke free and jumped off the bridge, falling 15 feet and breaking her ankle. Anderson and Middleton found the victim in the snow and resumed the assault during which they cut her throat and killed her.