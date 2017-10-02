Gunman who killed 50 at Las Vegas concert was retired

By Published:
(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.

The brother of 64-year-old Stephen Paddock said he’s “completely dumbfounded” by the shooting at a country music concert Sunday night, which is the deadliest in modern U.S. history.

Eric Paddock told the Orlando Sentinel newspaper that he can’t understand what happened.

Mesquite Police Chief Troy Tanner says Stephen Paddock owned a single-family home in Sun City Mesquite, a retirement community along the Nevada-Arizona border.

He lived there with Marilou Danley, 62. Police say they don’t believe she was involved.

Heavily armed police searched the home early Monday.

Texas authorities say he lived in a Dallas suburb from 2009 to 2012.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s