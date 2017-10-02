How local hospitals prepare for major tragedies

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– Both Topeka hospitals said they are always in a state of readiness, but if a tragedy like the one in Las Vegas on Monday were to happen in the capital city, the hospitals would call on other resources for help.

Hundreds of patients injured in the middle of the night, it’s a situation no hospital looks forward to. But, it’s also a situation Topeka’s hospitals practice twice a year.

“They have emergency plans again that they have practiced, and they open up an incident command center within the hospital and start calling in who they need to for the situation,” said Northeast Kansas Healthcare Coalition Danielle Marten.

Saint Francis and Stormont Vail leaders said they would call other hospitals for help right away if a situation as large as Las Vegas happened in Topeka.

“If something happened like last night from Vegas, we would max out quickly and that would be a problem, so we would try to divide and conquer,” Tom Caby of Stormont Vail said.

“We would try to communicate with our regional partners in order to get those situations handled most appropriately, i.e. ship patients to locations that can handle immediate injuries” Julie Schmidt of Saint Francis said.

Both Topeka hospitals said the key to handling a major situation like Sunday night is communication.

“Quickly getting people assessed at the scene and then getting them to the appropriate location for the proper services” Schmidt said.

“Communicate to the field because AMR is critical as we talk to them to see who do we have coming in to our facility, the type of patients they are,” Caby said.

A training for an active shooter in the healthcare setting is being held on October 25. It is free for anyone to attend at Stormont Vail.