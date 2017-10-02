Kansas lawmakers speak out about mass shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Lawmakers are speaking out on Monday about the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The shooting, now the deadliest in modern U.S. history, happened at a country music concert Sunday night. Police said at least 58 people have been killed and over 500 injured.

Gunman Stephen Paddock, 64, was a retiree with no criminal history from Nevada. Authorities said he killed himself after the shooting. Police have not yet determined a motive.

Kansas Governor Sam Brownback tweeted Monday saying, “I’ve ordered flags flown at half staff now through Oct. 6 after the terrorist shooting in Las Vegas. This purposeful act of terror is an unspeakable demonstration of evil. Mary and I and the people of #Kansas are shocked, horrified, and grieving for everyone who is affected. We send our love and prayers to those suffering, and we will continue to pray because the healing process is only beginning.”

Representative Lynn Jenkins also went to Twitter to express her condolences saying, “My prayers are with all those affected by the senseless attack in Las Vegas. Be sure to hug your loved ones extra tight today.”

Senator Jerry Moran said, “Robba and I extend our deepest condolences to the # LasVegas victims. Our prayers are with you and our thanks are with the first responders.”

President Donald Trump also said Monday that the mass shooting was “an act of pure evil.” President Trump plans to visit Las Vegas on Wednesday.

