Lawrence Police to give update on shooting victims

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Lawrence Police Department is expected to give an update Monday on two people who were injured in a shooting.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on October 1 in downtown Lawrence, near 11 & Massachusetts Street. Police said they heard multiple gunshots in the area, after a fight broke out. When they arrived, they encountered a large crowd and several victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said Leah Elizabeth Brown, 22, of Shawnee, Colwin Lynn Henderson, 20, and Tremel Dupree Dean, 24, both of Topeka, died as a result of their injuries.

Two other people were sent to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more about the condition of the two victims.