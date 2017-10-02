Local school district not too worried about state decision on school funding

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Lawmakers did not increase spending on public schools enough this year and ordered a bigger increase. That’s according to the Kansas Supreme Court.

On Monday, the high court rejected the state’s arguments that a new law phasing in a $293 million increase in funding over two years was enough to provide a suitable education for every child.

The decision was the subject at the Washburn Rural School District Board meeting. USD 437 Superintendent Dr. Scott McWilliams told us that it’s still business as usual in the district.

“We’re having a fantastic year so far. Our staff is working hard to meet the needs of kids and that’s not going to change. That’s what we’re about in Auburn-Washburn and we will continue to be patient with school funding.”

McWilliams goes on to say it’s now a wait and see situation with the state. The state supreme court told lawmakers to write a new school funding law before July of next year.