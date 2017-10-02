Mayor Morse wants you to join Special Alcohol Funds Advisory Committee

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — The mayor of Manhattan, Linda Morse is asking you to join the Special Alcohol Funds Advisory Committee.

For more than 30 years, the state of Kansas has had a 10 percent sales tax on all alcohol. A portion of the taxes goes towards drug and alcohol programs. Members in the committee get to interview agencies that offer drug and alcohol programs. From there, members see which programs will be the most beneficial to the community then make recommendations to the city. The mayor of Manhattan says joining the committee will help everyone in the little apple.

“It helps you know you’re making a difference in your community and you’re making a contribution,” Morse said. “That voluntary effort is so important to the success of our community.”

All of the members in the Special Alcohol Funds Advisory Committee are appointed by the mayor with the advice and consent of the city commission.

Click here to apply.