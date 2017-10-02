Miami Co. man sentenced for bank robbery

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Miami County man was sentenced Monday to six months in federal prison for robbing a bank in Overland Park. In addition he will serve two years on supervised release to include six months home confinement.

Paul A Sundquist, 30, of Louisburg, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery. In his plea, he admitted that on Sept. 19, 2016, he robbed the Stanley Bank, at 7835 W 151 in Overland Park. Sundquist showed a clerk a note demanding money before receiving the cash and fleeing the bank.

A bystander got a partial tag number on Sundquist’s pickup truck. Sundquist was monitoring police radio traffic on his cell phone. When he heard police had his tag number he called 911 and surrendered.