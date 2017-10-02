Miami Co. man sentenced for bank robbery

By Published:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) A Miami County man was sentenced Monday to six months in federal prison for robbing a bank in Overland Park. In addition he will serve two years on supervised release to include six months home confinement.

Paul A Sundquist, 30, of Louisburg, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery. In his plea, he admitted that on Sept. 19, 2016, he robbed the Stanley Bank, at 7835 W 151 in Overland Park. Sundquist showed a clerk a note demanding money before receiving the cash and fleeing the bank.

A bystander got a partial tag number on Sundquist’s pickup truck. Sundquist was monitoring police radio traffic on his cell phone. When he heard police had his tag number he called 911 and surrendered.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s