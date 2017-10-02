Police: Shooter found dead with as many as 10 firearms

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Las Vegas police say more than 400 people were hospitalized in a mass shooting at a country music concert.

Police said Monday morning that the shooter, 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock was found dead in a hotel room with as many as 10 firearms.

Authorities say that 406 people were taken to hospitals and 50 of those are dead, including an off-duty Las Vegas police officer. His name was not immediately released.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says Paddock first checked into the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel on Sept. 28 and was found dead inside a hotel room.

Two on-duty officers were also hurt. One of those has been upgraded from critical to stable condition.

The U.S. Homeland Security Department says there is no “specific credible threat” involving other public venues in the U.S. after the shooting.

Police have not yet determined a motive in the shootings.