Shell casings found on KU’s campus

By Published:
(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The KU Public Safety Office said Monday shell casings were found on the University of Kansas campus.

KU Public Safety said about 20 used shell casings were found in the bushes outside of Strong Hall, located along Jayhawk Boulevard. Officers said they found no indications a weapon was fired anywhere near the building.

The office said it is believed the casings were deposited by a person(s) wishing to make a statement. The shell casings have been collected by officers and do not pose a threat to health or safety.

 

 

