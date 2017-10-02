Talking with your kids about Las Vegas shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- In today’s world, children can learn about tragedies faster through social and digital media.

So how can you talk to kids about situations like what happened in Las Vegas?

The Family Service and Guidance Center in Topeka said that it’s important to have these difficult conversations right away.

It’s important to let your children address their concerns and feelings.

Parents should talk about the situation in a way they can understand according to their age, but also reassure them that they are safe.

“There are a lot of people that are working to keep them safe. The police are all working to keep them safe,” said Nancy Crago of the Family Service and Guidance Center. “Of course, we can’t guarantee that something like this is never going to happen, but what’s most important to a younger child is that they’re going to be safe.”

Experts highly suggest to keep your family’s routine as normal as possible. Those include meals and bedtime to ensure your kids that everything is alright.

It’s also a good idea to watch their television and social media use over the next few days, just to make sure they are not “over” watching coverage of the tragedy.