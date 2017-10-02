Tom Petty, 66, dies after pulled from life support

(KSNT) – Tom Petty has died at the age of 66.

The Rolling Stone reported Monday that Petty was on life support Monday following full cardiac arrest at his Malibu home. Petty was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after being found unconscious. The Gainesville native was taken to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital.

TMZ also reported, “After Petty got to the hospital, he had no brain activity and a decision was made to pull life support.”

According to the Rolling Stone, Tom Petty was the frontman for the Heartbreakers. The band completed a summer tour on Monday.

Petty was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.

He would have turned 67 on October 20.