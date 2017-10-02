Topeka High School graduate recalls the sounds she heard in Vegas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– A Topeka High School graduate is a flight attendant living in Las Vegas just two miles away from Mandalay Bay.

Emily Soza calls Sunday night “overwhelming and heartbreaking”.

“It sounded like they were right outside my apartment, so I ran outside, and I knew something was wrong,” she said.

Soza said the sound of the emergency sirens outside her apartment were so loud, she felt like she was under a tornado siren. She said she was in shock while it was going on.

“I’m like, this happened two miles away from me, while I’m sleeping on my couch” she said.

She called the atmosphere somber, but said it is amazing to see how people are rallying together to help each other.

“You think you’d feel a complete sadness every where, but people are there for each other,” she said. “They are consoling one another, they are doing whatever they can, and that’s just putting on a positive light for Vegas.”