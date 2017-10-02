Warm and windy today, soaking rain ahead

Besides this morning’s spotty showers over parts of our northwestern areas, today will see more sunshine than cloud cover. That additional sunshine and strong southerly winds will start off the new work and school week on a warmer note with low to upper 80s. Winds will be sustained at 20 to 25 mph by this afternoon, with gusts between 30 to 40 mph at times.

Breezy weather sticks around for tonight with southerly winds at about 10 to 15 mph. Partly cloudy conditions and those southerly winds will keep the region mild once again, with lows near 70 degrees. There is the slight chance of a few showers for our northwestern areas tonight, into early tomorrow.

Otherwise, most of Northeast Kansas will start off Tuesday dry, but under mostly cloudy conditions. Increasing rain chances will be the case for the second half of Tuesday as our next cold front slides in. Winds will still a bit breezy out of the south at 10 to 15 mph, helping some spots get into the low 80s for tomorrow.

However, that cold front will teeter-totter in and out of Northeast Kansas for midweek. The best chance of soaking rain will be for Wednesday and Thursday, with lesser rain chances sticking around as we near next weekend.

Otherwise that cold front and rain will help bump temperatures back down into the 70s for the second half of this week.