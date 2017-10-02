White House: Trump speaks on Vegas shooting

By Published:
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) – President Donald Trump is calling the mass shooting attack in Las Vegas “an act of pure evil.”

Trump says the nation is joined together today in sadness, shock and grief.

Trump is addressing the attack on a country music festival Sunday night that left at least 50 people dead and more than 400 injured.

Trump tweeted his “warmest condolences and sympathies” earlier Monday morning.

The gunman opened fire from inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Authorities say 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock killed himself after the shooting. Police have yet to determine a motive.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s