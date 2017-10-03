2 dead after police chase ends in crash in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Two people are dead after a police chase ended in a two-vehicle crash in Kansas City, Kansas.

KSHB-TV reports the people inside a 1996 Lexus ES were running from police after an alleged theft at Cabela’s Monday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports while the vehicle was fleeing northbound on 94th Street, it attempted to make a right hand turn on Parallel Parkway, just east of Providence Medical Center. A Ford F150 was heading west on Parallel when it struck the Lexus.

The driver of the Lexus was identified as Zackery Smith, 20, of Kansas City, Kansas, who was taken to KU Medical Center with serious injuries.

The two passengers in the Lexus were identified as Jason Edwards, 27, of Kansas City, Missouri and Amber Bledsoe, 23, of Prairie Village, Kansas. KHP reports they both died from their injuries. KHP said Smith and Edwards were not wearing seat belts while Bledsoe was.

The driver of the Ford was identified as Dale Myers, 55, of Kansas City, Kansas, who was taken to Overland Park Regional Hospital for possible injuries. Myers was wearing a seat belt according to KHP.