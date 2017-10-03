Charge upgraded after Kansas bicyclist dies from injuries

By Published:

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — A driver accused of intentionally hitting a Kansas bicyclist last month and fleeing faces an upgraded charge of first-degree premeditated murder after the victim died.

Reno County Assistant District Attorney Andrew Davidson says 19-year-old Taylor Keenan Lukone made his first appearance Tuesday on the new charge. Lukone initially was charged with attempted first-degree murder, but the charge was amended after 51-year-old Jose Lopez died over the weekend. Lukone’s attorney didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press. Davidson says he couldn’t comment on the motive.

The Hutchinson News reports that Lukone’s vehicle had front end damage. An affidavit read in court last week said that Lukone initially told officers that his car had been stolen. But he later told investigators he intentionally “sped up” and ran Lopez down.

