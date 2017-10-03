Emporia man in same hotel as Vegas shooter

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) — An Emporia man said he feel lucky to be alive after being in Las Vegas when the shooting started.

Floyd Conrade was in the same hotel as the gunman that killed dozens of people and injured hundreds more.

Conrade is in Las Vegas for a business conference. He’s staying at Mandalay Bay, one floor below where the gunman opened fire. He said his first thought was that they were fireworks.

“I looked out the window and really didn’t see anything,” Conrade said. “About that time, the second volley started up and I looked out the window again and actually heard debris hitting the window. I thought they might have been fireworks on top of the hotel. About the third volley, I realized that no, it’s actually gunshots.”

Conrade said for just a second he questioned whether he’d get out alive. His wife said it’s unsettling knowing how close he was to the shooter.

“My stomach kind of went upside down,” Becky Hayes said. “It was not a comfortable feeling and of course my main thought was, was it done and over with.”

Conrade was told to stay in his room.

“I can basically just see the overall of the concert area and was high enough up I couldn’t see anything real detailed,” Conrade said. “Actually, I tried to stay away from the window the best I could just to make sure that, you know, either from return fire or what that I wasn’t in direct line.”

Hayes says her and Conrade are lucky.

“I feel very bad for the families who are not that lucky,” she said. “And that weighs heavily on my husband and I.”

Conrade said the atmosphere Monday was not the Vegas everyone knows, but is slowly getting back to normal.