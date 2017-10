TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local high school was put in secure campus mode for a short time Tuesday afternoon.

A spokeswoman with Highland Park High School said the school was only on secure campus mode for 15 minutes due to police activity in the area. Secure campus means inside activities go on as normal but nobody is allowed in and out of the school.

The Topeka Police tell KSNT News the activity nearby was due to a domestic incident reported nearby.