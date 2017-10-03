KSU band tries to stop fans from chanting profanities

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas State University is trying to put a stop to its sports fans chanting profanities toward its rival, the University of Kansas.

Kansas State sports fans have been chanting “F*** KU” during football games regardless of whether the team was facing KU. On Saturday’s football game against Baylor, the band director told the band to stop playing when chants began.

Frank Tracz, said halting the band’s popular “Wabash Cannonball” performance during the chanting was a way to discourage the chants. After the band stopped playing the song, the university played a video message from K-State’s head coach, Bill Snyder, rebuking the behavior.

“We’re all kind of coming together here and going forward with this,” Tracz said. “This is a battle worth fighting, because it’s wrong. It’s terribly, terribly wrong and I think the vast majority of people know this.”

Tracz said the profanity goes against the university’s family friendly values.

“You can’t do things at a football game, at a basketball game that grandma or grandpa or mom or dad wouldn’t allow you to do at the dinner table,” Tracz said. “It’s as simple as that.”

He said he’ll stop the band’s performance again if fans continue to chant profanity. Kansas State’s next football game is on Saturday at Texas.