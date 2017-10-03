Local Red Cross still helping hurricane victims

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Recovery efforts for hurricane victims are still going strong across the nation.

The American Red Cross now has three recovery hubs and one of them is located right here in the Capital City.

It opened today at the Red Cross Capital Area Chapter.

Several volunteers from across the state have come to Topeka to support the ongoing recovery efforts.

“Not only is it the thousand volunteers that are grounded in Florida, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, Texas and Las Vegas,” said Matt Golubski of the American Red Cross Capital Area Chapter. “Really the volunteers in the state of Kansas here are supporting the recovery efforts and relief efforts going on in all parts of the country.”

The purpose of the hub is to bring many local workforce members into one facility.

The remote recovery hub is expected to support between 600 and 800 families a day.