Related Coverage 1 injured in Manhattan fire

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – An apartment fire that injured one person was intentionally set according to the Riley County Police Department.

Officers filed a report for aggravated arson early Tuesday morning for aggravated arson in the 400 block of Walters Dr.

RCPD said the victim, Ashely Nuss, 31, of Manhattan, was taken to the hospital when the apartment below hers was set on fire by a known suspect.

The estimated amount of damage is reported to be $15,000.