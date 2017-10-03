Minor injuries after vehicle crashes into pole, catches fire

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – One woman walked away with minor injuries after a single vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

The Manhattan Fire Department reports the car was driving down the road when the brakes failed to work. The driver struck a pole in the McDonald’s parking lot, located at 1011 Westloop Place in order to stop. The driver was able to escape the vehicle before it was engulfed in flames.

MFD said the driver was evaluated at the scene for minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

