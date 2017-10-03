More gusty winds and the return of rain this week

We’re tracking our first unsettled stretch of weather this October. Expect another breezy day with south winds gusting upwards of 30 mph at times. Clouds continue to increase, with long lines of storms already lighting up radar in Central Kansas. That’s exactly where our rain chances will be moving in from – the north/west. If you’re a regular ‘radar watcher’ you’ll be able to follow the storms as they move into our neck of the woods today. In fact, rain rolled into Cloud and Republic Counties overnight. However, most of our viewing area will have to wait until this afternoon to see the meaningful rain. All of this approaching weather marks a distinct change in the overall weather pattern too. As we alluded to above, the forecast is looking rather stormy and wet between this afternoon and the holiday weekend.

That’s right – Columbus Day is nearly upon us and we’re tracking countless chances for showers and storms leading up to the weekend. It’s still too early to highlight specific points in time where the rain will be the heaviest over the next several days, but you should plan to pack the rain gear the rest of the week. There will certainly be periods of time between now and Saturday where we have total wash-outs. Realistically, we’re looking at several inches of widespread rain over the next 4+ days. Mother Nature has a quirky way of normalizing things, doesn’t she? The majority of the counties in our viewing area have some sort of drought status heading into one of the driest times of the year. Yet here we are, looking at a ‘wetter-than-normal’ start to October. Late season moisture is always appreciated, especially this year – let’s just hope we don’t get too much of a good thing, though. A lot of farmers still need to get into their fields to collect their 2017 harvest.

Due to the cloud cover and all of the rain chance expected this week, it’s not a surprise that daytime temps will be trapped in the 60s and 70s for the long haul. Not only is this temperature swing refreshing, but it’s also somewhat expected. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is falling…quickly. It’s now down to 74°. And even though temps will be much cooler the rest of the week, official highs will likely be ‘warmer’ than that seasonal standard. As it stands right now, Columbus Day (next Monday) looks to be the coolest day of the week – on the other side of these rain chances. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s by then, with a high in the upper 60s. In other words, the rest of this week won’t be warm but we’ll still be ‘above average’ in the temperature department, most days. For what it’s worth – the truly cooler weather early next week will be greeted with…more rain chances. We’ll continue tracking the showers and storms as they come this week and tweak the extended forecast accordingly. Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as today’s weather-maker slides in. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert