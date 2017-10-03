Northview Elementary holds surprise fire drill

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Making sure students are safe in an emergency is the goal of local school district.

Northview Elementary School in Manhattan ran a surprise fire drill for students and staff this morning. The drill is part of USD 383’s Safety Week.

The school partnered with the fire department for the test.

Northview’s principal told us today’s drill was a good way for staff and students to understand the importance of being prepared.

“These are real kinds of situations and we sometimes get lolled into thinking that we’re in little old Manhattan, Kansas, and we’re safe and sound,” said Dr. Cleion Morton, Northview Elementary School Principal. “But the reality is these things happen.”

The school held an emergency evacuation drill yesterday to make sure all students and staff have a safe location to get to in an emergency.