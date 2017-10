TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is on scene of a shooting in Central Topeka Tuesday morning.

The call came in after 4:30 a.m. of a shooting at SW 13th St. and Western Ave.

Police have confirmed that one person is dead and another person is in critical condition.

Authorities do not have a suspect description at this time.

KSNT News is on scene and will update you as we learn more.